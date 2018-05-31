Is Amazon Books the New Caruso Model?

By Bob Vickrey

Palisades News Columnist

Now let me get this straight: the corporate giant that virtually transformed modern book-selling into an online industry and drove hundreds of independent bookstores out of business— including our own Village Books—is now opening its own bookstore in the new Palisades Village?

The irony of this recent announcement is hardly laced with subtlety. Amazon owner and founder Jeff Bezos once suggested that brick-and-mortar bookstores were practically passé now that customers could find any book they wanted online with a simple click of a button. And as we know, he turned out to be absolutely correct. His company essentially now owns a substantial segment of the retail book business.

It’s no secret that retail stores (of all kinds) are now struggling mightily, and announcements regarding the closings of major brand stores appear regularly in business-page headlines. There were a record number of retail closures in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue, as many customers have adopted online ordering as their preferred method of shopping.

These dramatic retail trends make Caruso’s Palisades Village project even more intriguing, as his team searches for viable stores that can somehow buck the online ordering phenomenon and entice customers to return to a retail center, which in the company’s words “is hoping to redefine the shopping and lifestyle experience.”