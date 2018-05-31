Angel City Chorale Performs on NBC’s America’s Got Talent

By Bernice Fox

Special to the Palisades News

When the Angel City Chorale sings, it’s to bring joy to the audience and to themselves through music.

It’s not often they sing to be judged.

But the chorale faced the judges when they did an on-camera audition to air later for the upcoming 13th season of the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent.”

The chorale and a variety of other acts performed before a packed house at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium March 12. Seated in front of the audience were the show’s four judges: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

That was a surprise to Harry Eden, a chorale member who lives in Pacific Palisades. “I didn’t know this was a judgment, that they were making a decision on us,” he says. “I thought we were just there to perform a song.”

On any given day, there are about 150 to 160 voices in the Angel City Chorale. And right now, six are Palisadians: Eden, Norman Helgeson, Kathy Jackson, Marian Niles, Cheryl Robinson and Adam Wolman. Five of them were part of that on-camera audition. Only Jackson wasn’t available.

Maybe because he didn’t know about the judging part, Eden wasn’t nervous, although he says he wouldn’t have been nervous in any case. “I’ve been singing for a long time. My expectations were: a new experience.”

Niles also wasn’t nervous. “I was excited because it was a whole new experience and we were going to be in front of a live audience and it was being taped for television. So, it was exciting. But I wasn’t particularly nervous.”