Palisades-Malibu YMCA/Optimist Track Meet June 3

The 46th Annual Optimist/YMCA Track Meet is now open for registration. The meet will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at Palisades High School, check-in starts at 10:30 a.m.
Children and teens, ages 3-15, will have the opportunity to compete in sprints, runs, long jump and shot put. Individuals may participate in as many events as they would like in their age division.
The cost is $20 per participant if registered by June 2. One may register at the YMCA, at 821 Via de la Paz or online at apm.activecommunities.com/ymcala/Activity_Search/139717. Registration the day of the meet is $40. Call (310) 454-5591.
