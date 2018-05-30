Palisades Crime: Violation of Court Order; Suspect ID’d in Construction Site Burglary

The following May 29, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

600 Las Lomas Ave, 5/1/18 btwn 11 AM and 12 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair, 30/35 years, short hair and beard) entered a construction site, took victim’s tools, and fled in a white pick-up truck.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

800 Fiske, btwn 5/9/18 at 11 AM and 5/13/18 at 8 AM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

800 Toyopa, 5/20/18 btwn 9:25 AM and 10:25 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a gift card.

Theft

14700 Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/24/18 at 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s backpack while victim was using the restroom.

100 Rockingham, btwn 3/6/18 at 9 AM and 5/11/18 at 8 AM. The suspect removed jewelry from victim’s home.

1500 Michael Ln, 5/15/18 at 10 AM. The suspect tricked victim into sending money claiming the victim would receive $4000.

1200 Rimmer, btwn 4/12/18 at 12 PM and 5/18/18 at 2 PM. The suspect took money and a blank check from victim’s home.

100 West Channel, 5/18/18 btwn 10:45 PM and 11 PM. The suspect took victim’s cell phone from her purse.

Violation Of Court Order

Sunset/Swarthmore, 5/24/18 at 9 AM. A 61-year-old male was arrested for violation of a court order after loitering in the Palisades Village.