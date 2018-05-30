Mother’s Day Lives On: Visit Mi-Lina in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

So, mom did that mom thing on Mother’s Day and said, “Isn’t that nice. Thank you so much.” But somehow you knew she wasn’t that thrilled about the gift card (not personal), the lingerie (just what every woman wants, right?) or the strawberries/flower combination that the radio promised all women want.

Mi-Lina Jewelry (located at 970 Monument, next to Pinnochio’s) has a gift that every woman really wants.

Owner Lynn Acorda-Baldo showed off some of the exquisite high-end fashion jewelry to the News during a recent visit.

“I love jewelry,” she said—and one could tell, the selection is quite lovely.

Although the store has been in the Palisades since 2016, the prior focus was on wholesale jewelry, which Acorda-Baldo ran with a partner. He traveled to different areas around the country selling, while she stayed at the store. “We were so busy with wholesale, we didn’t concentrate on retail,” she said.