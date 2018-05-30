Editorial – Pacific Palisades Community Council: Real Fun Entertainment

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

A lot of people go to movies for their entertainment, others prefer opera, dance or theater. Me, I just go to the Pacific Palisades Community Council meetings. They’re free, they take place twice a month (most months), and the commute to the Palisades Library is easy.

May 10 was a particularly fun meeting with lots of drama. Tempers flared about the nominations presented for the upcoming executive board election, including the positions of president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

One might think the Palisades Council is a democratic institution. That would be vaguely right. Even though this esteemed body has the ear of our City Councilman and regularly sends recommendations “speaking for the community” to various city officials, the election process is so convoluted, it makes the electoral college seem simple.

You say you don’t remember voting for the PPCC president last year? You did not, and you also did not vote for the other three positions.

The Community Council (which is not a city-certified Neighborhood Council) is not required to follow the Brown Act, so none of its behind-the-scenes actions are ever made public. And since we in the Palisades are all so busy with our lives, there’s no reason we should have to be bothered with whatever this council discusses— even though the members speak for us.

How do you become president of the Community Council if residents can’t vote for you?

I’d lie if I said, “It’s simple,” but stay with me, all good movies have subplots.

First, to be president you have to be a member of the PPCC, which is divided into eight areas. Each area has a representative elected by residents within his or her area. You can run for the Council only in the area in which you live. There’s also an at-large representative voted upon by everyone in town (well, a few hundred residents who make the effort to vote).