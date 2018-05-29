Revival Roots Offers Backyard Veggies

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

One sunny morning in February I sat in my kitchen waiting for the doorbell to ring. Any minute Palisadian Reed Newman would arrive to tell me about his vegetable garden growing company Revival Roots.

Normally when I interview someone we meet at a neutral location like Starbucks. However, I had taken Newman up on his offer on NextDoor for free garden consultations since I was curious how his company worked.

There was potentially one small hiccup: I live with my parents so I had to ask permission to invite him over. Luckily they didn’t have any problems. “Ask him about replacing sprinklers,” my mom told me. “Tell him to bring us some free plants,” my dad added.

And so I found myself waiting one Tuesday morning for Newman’s arrival.

Newman, 24, grew up in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica Canyon with his twin older siblings and his parents Jeanne and Gary, who are in the entertainment industry.

“We grew up in West Los Angeles and moved to Santa Monica Canyon about six years ago,” Newman said.