Palisades News Letters: Distressed by Tenure and Dismissal

I was distressed to read the Viewpoint about tenure for teachers by Sue Pascoe in the Palisades News. Receiving tenure after only 16 months on the job does seem unrealistic.

Then I read the Letter to the Editor from Aldo Juliano, the PaliHi wrestling coach. He stated that he had been coaching the team for seven years. Perhaps he was not a full-time teacher and not eligible for tenure?

When I read the original article about his dismissal, I did feel sympathetic with his situation and thought the coverage was favorable toward him.

In any case, it does not seem fair that someone in his position should be dismissed so easily, while those with tenure after a short time have permanent protection during their teaching career.

Mary Ann Shaw