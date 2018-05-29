Angel City Chorale Joined By South African Singers

A youth choir will travel from South Africa to join the Angel City Chorale for part of this year’s spring concert. The Los Angeles-based ACC previously performed with the Amy Foundation Youth Choir during a tour to Cape Town in 2011. They will reunite on stage at the ACC’s concerts on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

These concerts celebrate the ACC’s 25th year and will cover a world of music, including songs from Ireland, Nepal, Bulgaria, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia and Brazil. Expect their version of Toto’s “Africa,” as well. A YouTube video of the ACC performing “Africa” has been viewed millions of times.

Currently, six musical Palisadians sing with the ACC. They are Harry Eden, Norman Helgeson, Kathy Jackson, Marian Niles, Cheryl Robinson and Adam Wolman.

The June 2 and 3 concerts will be in the chorale’s new performance venue: Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles 90010. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at www.AngelCityChorale.org.