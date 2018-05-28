Viewpoint: Temescal Canyon Road Native Garden Volunteers Needed

By Barbara Marinacci

Special to the Palisades News

The Temescal Native Garden, located along Temescal Canyon Road just below Bowdoin, was included on the Palisades Garden Club’s annual Spring Garden Tour. Although I’m still credited as the community organizer for the Temescal garden, about six months ago I ended my commitment.

Rarely in the past several years did even a single volunteer appear on the designated Saturday, despite various outreach efforts. Palisades High School students can now earn community service credits in easier ways, and Santa Monica College’s Sustainable Works students, who once were excellent workers, no longer are allowed to work outside Santa Monica.

Often when I used to work at the native garden, people would come by and compliment the garden’s appearance and thank me. I’d urge them to come to a workday, but none would ever appear. It seems most adults prefer working in their own gardens if they have them, or just not at all—employing others to do the “dirty” work.

Because the Garden Club again wanted to have the Temescal Native Garden on this year’s tour, I decided to attempt to remove as many of the worst weeds as possible.

The six months of lack of attention, from my perspective, left a disastrous situation. The overall death rate of the hundreds of native plants we planted there was dismaying. In many areas where we put plants there are just a few stragglers and weeds, or no plants at all. I had initially watered all these plants individually (a gallon each) by hand—daily and then every other day to establish them.