Man Killed By Car On PCH Near Getty Villa

On Saturday, May 26, a man was struck by a car and killed in the 18200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, reports the Los Angeles Daily News. The man has been identified by the coroner’s office as Francisco Antonio Mundo Hernandez, 21, of North Hills.

Paramedics were called to the location around 5 a.m. that morning, where Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of PCH and wandered into the vehicle’s path for reasons unknown, according to CHP.