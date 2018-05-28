Fake News Explored by Pacific Palisades Panel

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

How to cope with the spread of ‘fake news’” was the key focal point at a forum hosted by the Palisades Democratic Club on May 8 in the Pacific Palisades Library community room.

More than 80 people squeezed into the room to listen to a panel discussion moderated by Pacific Palisades Community Council President Maryam Zar. The panelists included Terry McCarthy, a former foreign correspondent and now CEO of the Los Angeles World AffairsCouncil; Bill Bruns, former editor of the Palisadian-Post and now the editorial adviser of the Palisades News; and John Harlow, editor-in-chief of the Post and former London Sunday Times correspondent in Los Angeles.

The three men agreed that “fake news” existed, and then addressed the question why, when and how you spot it. They also clarified that over the past several years, “fake news”has become a popular term used by certain politicians to describe and dismiss news articles and television reports that they simply don’t like.

Bruns explained one of the underlying problems is the lack of fact-checkers on the Internet, where so many people now turn for news. “I think people trusted what we published in the Post [1993-2013],” he said. “We were rigorous in our reporting and we had a good copy-editing system that caught errors. Same as at the News.”