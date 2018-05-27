The Right Roof in Pacific Palisades is Important for Fire Safety

According to Cal Fire, roofs and exterior structures should be constructed of noncombustible or fire-resistant materials such as tile, slate, sheet iron, aluminum, brick, concrete tile or stone, specifically in high-fire hazard zones, such as Pacific Palisades.

If a resident has not upgraded to a Class A roof, this should be a homeowner’s first priority. California laws passed in the late 1990s require all new homes and all roof replacements in very high-fire hazard severity zones to be Class A.