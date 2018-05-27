By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

A decade ago, Marci Crestani took up woodworking. It wasn’t easy. She enrolled in a woodworking program at Cerritos College, but she struggled with her ability to visualize projects in three dimensions, which made designing and building pieces challenging.

“I was the worst one in the class—hands down,” said Crestani, 63, who noted that she was also intimidated by the unfamiliar, large, and loud machinery. Plus, she was one of only a few women in the program at that time.

But the Palisadian kept at because the teacher was funny, but also because a teaching aide took her under his wing. He told her, “You can do this. Don’t worry. It’s not that difficult. You’re overthinking things and you’re too scared.”

She worked through her fears and still takes independent lab classes at the school, which now has a large number of female students and provides her and other students with “an incredible sense of community.”

In fact, Crestani, a Chicago native whose husband, Bob, is an entertainment executive, has since created a prize-winning piece that took the People’s Choice Award at the Yosemite Renaissance Art Exhibit, and another project, a table that seems to channel the spirit of a fragile deer, was chosen to illustrate the cover of the book,The Art of Coloring Wood, which she recently co-wrote with one of her teachers, Brian Miller.

The two took on a subject that most people, even skilled woodworkers, often know little about. In fact, the last book on the subject was published about 30 years ago and didn’t give any formulas for making dye preparations.

Coloring wood means using chemicals and dyes instead of stains to finish wood. Dyes dissolve in water and become one with the water and eventually the wood, which allows light to penetrate the wood and illuminate the grain in unique ways. Stains are more like a salad dressing with little particles that always stay separate, so the pigments sit on top of the grain and don’t allow light to penetrate it.

Using chemicals and dyes instead of stains, “you can achieve depth of color, but with great clarity,” Miller said. “You don’t sacrifice the grain of the wood.”