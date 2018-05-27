Palisades News Letters: L.A. Conservation Corps

The article about the teens from the L.A. Conservation Corps and their work to help clear abandoned homeless encampments in Pacific Palisades was very good. It is heartening to see this problem being addressed in con- structive ways.
I’d like to suggest that whenever the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is mentioned, it is described as a local volunteer group. I only recently found that out and was happy to donate to it. I’m sure other Palisades News readers might also want to contribute.
Thank you, and congratulations to the Palisades News staff for their California newspaper awards. So well-deserved.
Gisela Moriarty
