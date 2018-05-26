Theatre Palisades Pooch Contest: Dogs, Canines Photos Needed

Theatre Palisades is holding a contest to find the perfect pooch to be used on a poster for its upcoming musicalBark!, which will open August 31.

If you think your canine has the perfect look and would like it to be featured on a poster, please email a photo of your dog (no humans/no jokes about ugly kids looking like dogs/no passing a cat off as a dog) to paliposterpooch2018@gmail.com or drop off a photo at the box office, which is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

Submissions are due by Friday, June 1, and must include your name, the dog’s name, an address and an email. Please note: original photos cannot be returned.

Prizes will include a professional portrait of your dog (it must be available for a photo shoot in Pacific Palisades the week of June 4); a poster signed by the cast members and director; four complimentary tickets to the musical and a 2019 Theatre Palisades subscription.

Pam Sommer, publicist for Theatre Palisades, urges residents, “Enter the face of your best friend, now!” For more information, visit http://www.theatrepalisades.org.