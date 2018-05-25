‘Little Mermaid, Jr.’ Plays At the Morgan-Wixson

“The Little Mermaid, Jr.” is playing at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday through June 3 at the Morgan-Wixson Theater. This is a great show for the family and provides an excellent and affordable opportunity to expose children to live theater.

Five of the key characters have ties to Pacific Palisades. Staring as Ariel is Juliet Burks, a Palisades High School sophomore. The role of Arista stars Sophie Davidson, a junior at PaliHi. Playing a sea gull are Palisades residents Tess Hubband, a sixth grader at Archer and Toby Lehr, a seventh grader at Paul Revere Middle School. Rounding out the cast is ensemble member Ericka Gedgaudas, a Pali freshman.

The nonprofit theatre is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. There is free parking.

For more information, call 310-828-7519 or visit morgan-wixson.org.