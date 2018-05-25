Float-Building Workshop Coming to Palisades Recreation Center

The thousands of people watching the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July parade always ask, “Why aren’t there more floats?” Now is a chance for your organization to stand out by building one. Don’t know how?

Volunteers from the Burbank Tournament of Roses organization will be coming to Palisades to conduct a float-building workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 2 at the Palisades Recreation Center’s upper lawn, at the corner of Alma Real and Toyopa Drive.

The volunteers will provide decorating and safety tips for vehicles, golf carts and trailers that can be used for floats. “The folks in Burbank are happy to share their volunteer float-building expertise with us,” said PAPA float-organizer Kathleen Jensen.

If your organization is building a float for the Palisades parade, register it with pageantryevents@aol.com.