Westside Dancers to Perform at The Broad Stage

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Todd Lechtick

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica dancers will perform a classical and contemporary ballet repertoire at 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., in Santa Monica.

The Showcase will feature “Paquita,” one of the most celebrated examples of 19th-century classicism dance. Pacific Palisades resident Mirabelle Weinbach will be dancing the starring role as well as performing in a featured role in Sophie Monet’s “Handel Dances.”

Weinbach, a sophomore at Brentwood School, has danced with Westside Ballet for eight years. During her summers, she has trained with Boston Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School in Seattle and the School of American Ballet in New York, where she will be returning this year. When she’s not dancing, she loves reading and hopes to study journalism and writing after pursuing a dancing career.

In her biography, Weinbach, who was a semi-finalist in the L.A. Spotlight Awards in March, writes,“Ballet is so special because all it takes is your body and the music to move someone and make them feel something. The idea that we can use our bodies to evoke an emotion in another person without any words—it’s amazing, and there’s nothing else in this world quite like it. That feeling of transforming music into movement is so special, and it’s why I love ballet so much.” Partnering with her is guest artist Robert Mulvey, a professional principal dancer who has performed with Washington Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and Barak Ballet.