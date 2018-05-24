Tenants Hold Rent Protest at Palisades Farmer’s Market

On Sunday, about 50 tenants who live in a downtown apartment building owned by Pacific Palisades landlord Lisa Ehrlich, staged a protest at the Palisades Farmer’s Market.

Organized and assisted by the VyBe chapter of the Los Angeles Tenants Union, the tenants opposed a rent increase for a one-bedroom apartment from $1,050 to $1,300. Ehrlich had not raised rents since 2008. Comparable neighborhood one-bedroom apartments rent for $1,500.

In an earlier story, Ehrlich said one reason for higher rents was because the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had increased rates for garbage collection (RecycLA). “Fees have tripled,” Ehrlich said.

Tenants accused Ehrlich of substandard housing conditions. But Ehrlich said that tenants were being coached to create awareness of the state repeal of the Costa Hawkins legislation.

Costa Hawkins, which went into effect in 1995, prohibits cities from capping rent increases for properties built after February of that year. The apartments, built in 1989-90, are not under rent control.