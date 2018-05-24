Boyd’s ‘Palisades-Swedish’ Auburn

By Sue Pascoe

While working for years in various parts of the world for Tupperware, including Indiana, Ohio, Australia, Canada and India, Sylvia and Jon Boyd lived in Westchester and Pacific Palisades between relocations.

“While off work, Jon spent all his time off building a gorgeous Gatsby-style car— a 1936 Auburn,” said Sylvia, his wife of 67 years.

The project began in 1976 when John bought a kit that consisted of different parts from different Auburn cars. “All the parts arrived on a flatbed with an engine in the middle and all the parts laid on top,” Sylvia said.

Jon assembled the pieces into the classic Auburn twice, spending more than a year on the first one.

He then took the car apart so that it could be sent away for a paint job. When it was returned to him, it was once again all in pieces. This time it took Jon only four months to reassemble the car because the engine had been left intact for the painting process.

Thousands of Palisades residents saw the car, because Jon—a Marine who served in the Korean War—drove it in countless Fourth of July parades. He also entered it in numerous car shows, earning 16 trophies, many of them for first place.

In early 2016, Boyd decided the time was right to sell the car. A fellow in Texas purchased it and said his plan was to have fun with it for year, drive it all over town and sell it the following year.