Passings: Joani Klein Griggs, 59; Medical Director

After marrying in 1990, she had her only child, Madison Taylor Griggs, in 1993. When Joani’s parents retired to Turlock where two of her sisters lived, she decided to join them, so Madison could grow up with an ex- tended family.

Once in Turlock, Joani took a job running an orthopedic office and eventually became the medical director of Specialty Clinics for Emanuel Hospital. She worked for Emanuel until taking a job with Dignity Health in Stockton in 2014.

Coming from an avid volleyball family, Joani loved playing in the City League for many years with family and friends. She was a daily walker and could be found most days before work walking with her little black and white Chihuahua, Cali, and a host of girlfriends.

Joani is preceded in death by her father Robert Klein. She is survived by her daughter, Madison Dacasin (Gabriel) of Okinawa, Japan, her mother, Barbara Klein of Turlock, her oldest sister, Caryl Brewer (Dennis) of Turlock, her older brother Bob Klein