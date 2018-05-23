Palisades Crime: Man Arrested for Elder Abuse

The following May 21, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Elder Abuse

15200 De Pauw, 5/14/18 at 6:45 PM. A 39-year-old male was arrested for elder abuse after striking victim’s head with a broom stick.

Burglary

14900 Bestor, 5/171/8 at 9:40 PM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home but fled when the alarm system activated and the victim’s dog started barking.

500 Latimer, 5/17/18 at 10 PM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, 30 years, #2 male Hispanic, 30 years) entered construction site, took victim's tools, and fled in a gold Toyota Sienna.

16100 Sunset, 5/15/18 at 10:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s apartment and took a video tape.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 5/19/18 btwn 5:15 PM and 7 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

17200 Sunset, btwn 5/8/18 at 5 PM and 5/6/18 at 6 AM. The suspect took a surfboard from victim's vehicle.

Los Liones/Sunset, 5/16/18 btwn 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a bag.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/19/18 btwn 5:15 PM and 8:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, cellphone, and makeup.