PaliHi Swimming Dominates City Swim Championships (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Palisades High School swimmers prevailed once again in the City Section finals on May 11, winning both the boys and girls team titles at the John C. Argue Swim Stadium near the Coliseum.

The Dolphins won five of six relays, and individual swimmers took first in five events. It was Pali’s depth, with three and four swim- mers finishing in the top eight in numerous events, that earned the championships.

PaliHi girls scored 579 points, comfortably ahead of Granada Hills (266) and San Pedro (250). The Pali boys tallied 561, with Granada Hills second (323) and San Pedro third (251).

The girls started the meet with 52 points earned by Dolphin divers Alexis Kleshick and Maya Salvitti, who finished one-two. The boys began with 37 points, thanks to diver Andrei Kozeluh, who placed third.

As the announcement was being made that Palisades had won both team titles, Coach Maggie Nance saw her kids shouting and jumping with emotion, knowing they had worked hard as a team.

The Dolphins have won so many city championships under Nance that she knew what was about to happen next. “I hate this part,” she said, and then smiled as she kicked off her shoes before being tossed into the pool by her swimmers for a celebration dip.

This was the sixth consecutive title for the boys and the ninth straight for the girls. Since 1973, when the City began compiling girls swim records, Pali has won 28 titles, compared to six for Granada Hills. Boys records go back to 1926, with the notation that in 1943-44 (during World War II) no championships were held. Pali has won 16 titles since the school was founded in 1961, followed by Birmingham with 12. RELAYS: The Dolphins won the 200-yard medley relay in both the boys (1:40.46) and girls (1:51.45) events. The 200-yard freestyle produced a third for the girls and a first for the boys (1:29.88). The boys and girls both took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:15.15 and 3:41.77, respectively).