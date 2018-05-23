PaliHi Divers Take First, Second and Third in City Finals

By Sue Pascoe

Palisades High School divers Alexis Kleshik and Maya Salvitti took first and second, respectively in the girls one-meter diving on May 7, while teammate Andrei Kozeluh took third in the boy’s event. All qualified for the state meet at Clovis this past weekend.

A diver must complete 11 dives, and judges give points on each dive, with 10 being the highest. The divers are rated on the execution and the difficulty of the dive.

For example, those done in the pike position are deemed more difficult than those in the tuck position. Divers are judged on approach, takeoff (is the diver’s body balanced?), flight (height, rotation of twists and somersaults) and entry (the less splash going into the water on the completion of the dive—a rip entry, rates a higher score).

This is Kleshik’s second straight city championship, with a score of 519.80 after 11 dives. The junior started diving when she was about 10 years old when she lived in Texas. “I was swimming, but diving just looked more interesting,” she said, noting that her favorite dive is a back one-and-half in a pike position.

Her family moved to California four years ago, and PaliHi is her third high school.

In addition to training at the Maggie Gilbert Aquatics Center, she also trains at UCLA, where she dives off the three-meter board and the tower.