4 New Homes on Pacific Palisades Civic League Agenda for May 29

The Pacific Palisades Civic League (PPCL), which reviews homes in tract 9300 will meet Tuesday, May 29. Held at 7:30 p.m. in Tauxe Hall at the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz, the public is invited.

The agenda has four homes to review under New Business: 550 Erskine, minor expansion to one-story residence; 549 Muskingum Ave., two-story addition and remodel of existing residence; 15419 Via de las Olas, auxiliary dwelling unit onto existing residence; and 764 Wildomar, new two-story residence.

Old business includes: 16133 Alcima, new two-story residence; and 901 Fiske, resubmittal from 2017, a new two-story residence, currently nearing completion.