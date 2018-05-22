Tips for Planting Low-Fuel Vegetation

The 2017 California wildfire season was called the most destructive in the state’s history. Statewide, the 9,133 fires burned almost 1.4 million acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Those fires included five of the 20 most destructive wildland-urban interface fires in state history that destroyed 8,470 structures and damaged 810. Forty-three people were killed.

The Ventura/Santa Barbara fire, which started last December 4 and was officially declared contained on January 12, led the L.A. Daily News to list plants that are better fire-resistant choices around homes that border on wilderness areas.

According to CalFire, “A fire-safe landscape isn’t necessarily the same thing as a well-maintained yard,” and noted some plants are more fire resistant.

The northern border of Pacific Palisades borders on thick brush parkland and fire officials warn that embers can travel up to a mile in front of a fire in windy conditions, so consideration to planting materials should be paramount to residents.