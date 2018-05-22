Paul Revere Middle School Film Festival Adds Horror Genre

The music video “Finesse” by Brooklyn Taylor and Jonah Bahari tied for first place with “Runaway Baby” by Emmett Whitaker.

Bahari described making their music video as fun. Sixth-grader Whitaker’s video showed a 4-year-old being chased by her mother in order to have a pull-up put on. He said of the actress, his 41⁄2-year-old neighbor Emily Cudzil, “She’s very cooperative and she’s a great actor.”

Jackson Geiger also worked with a young actor in his winning commercial HedBanz. The commercial showed Geiger’s difficulty in trying to play the “What Am I?” guessing game with his 5-year-old brother Austin and ended with the line, “HedBanz is not suitable for children under 7.”

Julia Musumeci explored Ecuador for her winning documentary, “From 0 to 19,437 Feet.” Musumeci, who has family there, showed the diversity of the landscape from the beach to the Amazon rainforest, and interviewed an 11-year-old Quito girl about her life.

A panel of film-industry professionals did the judging and the student filmmakers were able to have their picture taken while they walked the red carpet before the screenings.

“I know the hard work it takes to make a product they’re proud of,” teacher Hyman said of the student filmmakers. “Maybe they’ll catch the filmmaking bug and we’ll be paying to see their movies next time.”

Three veteran filmmakers also came to speak to the Revere students during lunch-time throughout the year: writers Alex Gregory and Sascha Penn and director Jon Turtletaub (“National Treasure,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”).

Principal Tom Iannucci, who made a special appearance in one of the films, said “I am always amazed at the talent of our students. I really have to thank [the organizers] for championing this yearly event. Their dedication and hard work is what makes this such a special place to work and learn.”