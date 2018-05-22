Palisades Chamber Halts Trash Clean-Up

By Sue Pascoe and Bill Bruns

Important as it is, trash collection and sidewalk cleanup in the Pacific Palisades business district is not a sexy topic to write about, but the subject raised concerns at the latest Palisades Business Improvement District (BID) board meeting on May 2.

“The Chamber of Commerce is out of the trash business,” said BID executive director Laurie Sale, “and it’s now our job.”

Back in 2002, when the business district along Sunset, Monument, Swarthmore, La Cruz, Antioch and Via de la Paz was plagued with overflowing trash bins, unwashed sidewalks and debris-filled gutters, jewelry store owner Saad Mazboudi decided to take action.

As president of the chamber, Mazboudi joined with Arnie Wishnick, the organization’s executive director and a member of Palisades PRIDE, to bring about a fundraising campaign that would pay Chrysalis to collect the trash and clean sidewalk areas.