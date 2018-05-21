Thieves Target Catalytic Converters in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The catalytic converters from at least six Prius cars were stolen in the Alphabet streets neighborhood between 5 p.m. on May 9 and 11a.m. on May 10.

One victimized Prius owner wrote on Nextdoor Palisades, “When you start your vehicle, instead of normally hearing no sound at all, it sounds like a race car without a muffler.”

A security guy had been hired specifically to patrol the Alphabet streets, but was unaware of the thefts, which occurred on Embury, Kagawa, Hartzell, Iliff, with two on Galloway.

Residents were urged to file a report with the West L.A. police station on But- ler, which could be done over the phone.

A June 2016 KPCC story, “How to Keep Your Car’s Catalytic Converter from Being Stolen,” stated: “The effortless and swift manner in which these parts can be acquired are also a reason why these models are singled out—the suspects taken into custody were able to cut them from the cars in less than 90 seconds.”

According to a 2016 San Gabriel Valley Tribune article (“L.A. County Catalytic Converter Thefts Spiking, Thieves Moving Away from Enforcement Crackdown”), police action in the Devonshire Division from March through October 2015 resulted in the arrests of “10 bands of thieves, some four people in each, as well as the take-down of a scrap dealer in Pacoima who was selling the stolen devices to an extraction company in Texas.”