Palisadian Bonnie Savage Celebrates 100 Years

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

On May 9, longtime Palisadian Margaret “Bonnie” Savage celebrated her 100th birthday. She has lived in her two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the 1000 block of Hartzell Street since 1947.

Born in 1918 to Paul and Margaret Horick in Illinois, Bonnie had a younger brother, Paul, who passed away in 2013.

In 1944 Savage joined the United States Naval Reserve and served with the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services). She was one of almost 90,000 women who volunteered to serve the Navy while their brothers, fathers and husbands were overseas fighting in World War II.

“I went in, I’m just guessing, the beginning of 1944,” Savage told the News, “and I worked until the end of the war.”

Her job was to help repair airplanes used during training exercises.

“After I enlisted I went to what they called boot camp and then they sent me to Indiana,” she recalled. “There was an older mother that would train us when we were beginning to learn what they do.”

Savage said that she and the other women she worked with were taught how to fix just about everything on these planes.”We’d get assigned to different parts of the plane— the wings, the engine.”

After the war, Savage moved briefly to St. Louis to help her aunt after her uncle passed away unexpectedly. “They had a place where golfers would stop to eat on the ninth hole,” she said, and she knew that the combination of waitressing/cooking and working for a close relative wasn’t how she wanted to spend her life.

In 1947 Savage was invited to California by Joe (Josephine), a friend from the WAVES. “During the service we called her ‘mom’ because she was older,” Savage said.

Joe and her husband took Savage on a tour of California and introduced her to her future husband Alan Savage, an architect who lived in Pacific Palisades. Soon they were married and living in marital bliss.