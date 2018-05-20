Two Pacific Palisades Boy Scouts Awarded Eagle Scout

Pacific Palisades Troop 23 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the Palisades Lutheran Church on May 9 for Gregory Charles Gold and Zachary Alan Kantor.

To receive the Eagle Scout award, the highest rank in scouting, candidates must be active in the troop, demonstrate that he lives by the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law, present recommendations, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a community-service project that requires a minimum of 100 hours.

Gold, a junior at Palisades High School, worked on a fencing, landscaping and irrigation project at the corner of Temescal Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway.

For his Eagle project, Kantor, a senior at Westmark School, worked at a landscaping and irrigation project at the traffic circle at Sunset and Las Lomas.

Troop 23, which is known for its highly individualist approach to scouting is run by Scoutmaster John Wilson, who has been active in scouting in the Palisades for more than half a century.