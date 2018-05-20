Palisades High School Photography Students to be Honored Friday

Palisades High School photography students are being honored by L.A. Public Library staff from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 25 in the Palisades Branch Library. The PaliHi Jazz band will be performing and there will be refreshments. The event is free, and the public is invited.

Annually, photographs taken by students in Rick Steil’s class are put on exhibit in the Palisades Library. This year staff from the main library saw the images, contacted Steil and asked if they could document the show for the library’s website.