PaliHi Boys Volleyball Captures Championship

It only took three sets for the Palisades High School boys volleyball team to repeat as CIF Los Angeles City Section Champions by defeating Chatsworth at Birmingham High School on May 19.

The Dolphins won the first set 25-11. In the second set, Chatsworth went ahead with an early lead, but PaliHi tied them at 15-15. The game went back and forth, 20- 20, 21-21, 22-22, 24-24—with the Dolphins finally winning 33-31, after having been at set point seven times. The third set was a 25-18 win for Pali.

Watching the athleticism of the PaliHi players, the easy flow between teammates with unspoken communication about where they needed to be to play most effectively, the hard slams and gentle taps of the ball that set their opponents flying to areas of the court only to be fooled when the ball went a different direction; the digs, the jousts; . . . It was fun watching a good team play, and an overall victory for the Dolphins was never in doubt.

“I knew that they [Chatsworth] had an extremely talented team,” Coach Carlos Gray said after the game. “I knew we would have our hands full.” PaliHi had faced the Chancellors in the quarter finals of the Dos Pueblos Invitational Tournament in March, beating them 1-0.