Hot Prowl Burglary Attempt Reported on Bestor Street

A little after 10 p.m. on May 17, residents living in the 14900 block of Bestor Street heard glass break in their home when a tool used by a burglar forced open a sliding door. The residents sounded the panic alarm for their security company, Palisades Patrol. The resident also called 911 and was put on hold.

Two officers from the security company arrived at the house within five minutes of the alarm, but the suspect was already gone.

LAPD arrived about 20 minutes later after receiving the 911 call of a hot prowl (an intruder tries to enter a dwelling when the homeowner is at home). Officers from the security company patrolled the area after speaking with their clients but were unable to locate the suspect.

