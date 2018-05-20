Hearing Set for 549 Muskingum House in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

A Los Angeles City Planning Department hearing was held for a proposed second-story addition at 549 Muskingum Ave. (below Sunset) on May 7.

Owner Jill Strauss and builder/developer Gregg Adams were represented by architect Richard Gemingniani.

The applicant requested a coastal development permit to allow a new 1,810-sq.- ft. second-story addition, a new 407-sq.-ft. car garage and a new 526-sq.-ft. first-floor addition to an existing two-story 2,654- sq.-ft. dwelling for a total of 4,997 sq. ft.

Pacific Palisades Community Council Area 4 Representative Rick Mills asked hearing officer Alex Truong: 1.) to consider that most of the home has already been demolished; 2.) to verify that the contractors were licensed and insured; 3.) to ensure that the plans had gone before the Pacific Palisades Civic League; 4.) to listen to neighbors’ complaints that the property had been an eyesore with considerable debris; and 5.) to be aware that the property was on the edge of a canyon (Las Pulgas) that has had geological problems and landslides.