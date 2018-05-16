Palisades News Letters: Calling Pets ‘Service Dogs’ Is a Disservice

A reader wrote the News that she saw a shopper’s dog defecate in CVS and was horrified that people bring their pets into stores and try to pass them off as service animals.

Glen Gregos, who is in a wheelchair because of a spinal injury that he suffered as a 15-year-old, said: “It [calling pets service dogs] absolutely does a disservice to those who need a service animal.” His service animal can help pull his wheelchair, carry a light shopping bag, turn lights off and on, and retrieve items he drops.

California Health and Safety Code, Section 114259.5 prohibits live animals in a food facility, which includes restaurants, grocery stores and other places that sell food—except for “service animals.”