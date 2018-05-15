Artist Bijou Karmen to Speak at Palisades Art Association

Bijou Karmen will be the guest speaker at the Pacific Palisades Art Association meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, at the Palisades Woman’s Club, located at 901 Haverford Ave.

Karmen, an artist and illustrator who grew up on the Westside of Los Angeles, spending time in Pacific Palisades, graduated with distinction from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. Her clients include: Cinespia, ELLE, girlboss, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Little White Lies, Penguin Books, Refinery29, Rihanna, Stance Socks and The Los Angeles Times.