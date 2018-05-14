Theatre Palisades Group to Present Evening of Scenes and Short Plays

The Theatre Palisades Membership and Theatre Palisades Actors Troupe (TPAT) will present an evening of scenes and short plays “Friends, Lovers and Other Strangers” on Wednesday, May 16, at Pierson Playhouse 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Producer and TPAT founder Martha Hunter.

Admission is free to members and $5 for nonmembers and includes refreshments in the lobby at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. No reservations are required. For more information, call 310-454-1970 or visit theatrepalisades.