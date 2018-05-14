Palisades Senior Alliance Meeting to Host South Bay Cities Council of Governments Transportation Director

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors will present “Transportation Options for Palisades Seniors” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 21, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The talk is free and open to the public.

The speaker will be Palisadian Steve Lantz, the transportation director for the South Bay Cities Council of Governments. With more than 30 years of experience as a transportation policy planner, Lantz previously held senior management positions at L.A. Metro and Metrolink, directing multiple major transit planning projects.

Lantz will discuss Access Services, L.A. CityRide, L.A. Metro, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, private transportation and ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

If you’d like to stay after the program to socialize and enjoy a light lunch, please call (424) 260-6167 to reserve your place.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month. (The schedule is adjusted in May to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.)

For more information, visit palisadesalliance.org.