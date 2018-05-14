Palisades Crime: Battery and 6 Stolen Catalytic Converters

The following May 14, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle

15100 Sunset, 5/13/18 btwn 6:01 PM and 7:34 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street. The vehicle was later recovered at La Cruz/Sunset.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

600 Hampden Pl, 5/8/18 at 1:37 AM. The suspect (male, NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took money and gift cards.

900 Iliff, btwn 5/3/18 at 7:30 PM and 5/7/18 at 10 PM. The suspect took the front license plate from victim’s vehicle.

700 Iliff, btwn 5/9/18 at 7:30 PM and 5/10/18 at 2:45 PM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

1100 Embury, btwn 5/9/18 at 5 PM and 5/10/18 at 4 PM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

800 Galloway, btwn 5/9/18 at 4 PM and 5/10/18 at 8 AM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

1000 Kagawa, btwn 5/9/18 at 7 PM and 5/10/18 at 7:25 AM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

900 Hartzell, btwn 5/9/18 at 8 PM and 5/10/18 at 11 AM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

1100 Galloway, btwn 5/9/18 at 7:30 PM and 5/10/18 at 9 AM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

1500 Will Rogers State Park Rd, 5/11/18 btwn 10:06 AM and 12:40 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took credit cards.

17200 Sunset, btwn 5/6/18 at 4 PM and 5/7/18 at 5:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a car phone, paintings, and a car floor mat.

600 Swarthmore, btwn 5/7/18 at 10 PM and 5/8/18 at 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a passport.

Theft 500 Mount Holyoke, 5/12/18 at 2:15 PM. A 70-year-old male was arrested for battery after striking victim during a business dispute. Trespass 400 Mesa Rd, 5/13/18 at 3 PM. Suspect 1 (male white, 5’10” 150 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s property while suspect 2 (male white, 5’10” 150 lb, 20 years tattoos on arms) waited in a maroon Ford Van.