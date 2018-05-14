Pacific Palisades Puppy Raisers Sought

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

WANTED: PUPPY RAISERS. If your kids are begging for a dog or you’re living in an empty-nest situation and you love dogs, the Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), founded in 1975, may provide a solution.

Pacific Palisades resident Claire Van Konynenburg said she learned about the program because one of her two house dogs had been a CCI dog. The canine refused to go through a door unless it was opened all the way, which meant it couldn’t be used for the disabled. About 50 percent of dogs don’t make it through training.

Those dogs are then reclassified as a COC (change of career) dog. Instead of being assigned to the disabled, they might become a guide dog, a customs dog, trained for bomb detection or a house pet, such as the one acquired by the Van Konynenburgs.

When the family’s third child, Katilyn, wanted another dog (they already had two), Van Konynenburg stopped to contemplate.

An extended family member, who was 17, had been recently paralyzed in a traffic accident and “I felt devastated,” Van Konynenburg said. “As a mom, I wanted to help.”

What could make a difference? A dog who is trained to help the disabled.