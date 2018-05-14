Dining With Grace: Taj Palace

By Grace Hiney

Taj Palace has been treating Palisadians to tasty Indian food for 17 years. Proprietor Sunny Sukhwinder Singh not only takes care of the restaurant but also oversees “to-go” orders, which many locals take advantage of, both by delivery and self-pickup. We observed both deliverers and patrons coming and going.

My friend Barbara and I selected glasses of wine while we relaxed and surveyed our Indian setting.

The restaurant is delightful, with its variety of Indian paintings and sculptures that create a relaxing setting for your meal. Then, there is the multi-page menu featuring appetizers, soups, salads, tandoori specialties, seafood curries, lamb curries, chicken curries and vegetarian delights, as well as an assortment of rice dishes and Indian breads.

We started with a shared appetizer of crispy mushrooms sautéed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes and a delightful variety of Indian spices ($8.95). Appetizers vary in price from deep-fried sliced potatoes ($4.95) to keema samosas (turnovers filled with ground lamb and green peas, $6.95) and fish Pakora ($9.95).