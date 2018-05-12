Viewpoint: Dealing with Theft in Madrid

By David Grinsfelder

Special to the Palisades News

It was a Wednesday night and my flatmates, Carlos and Matthew, and I had just finished studying and were going to a club, Teatro Barceló. After a 45-minute wait to get in, we were surrounded by thousands of students from all over the world.

I do not normally frequent clubs, either at home or in Madrid. My preference is discovering a hole-in-the-wall bar and sharing a few beers with friends.

However, as I made my way into the “pit” (the dance floor), there was something about the electrifying brightness and pulsating music of a Spanish discoteca that could appeal to even the most unwilling partygoer. Despite being packed onto the dance floor, I was actually having a good time.

That is, until I reached into my pocket and felt nothing where my phone had been. I immediately borrowed Matthew’s phone and dropped to a squat between the sea of legs in a panicked effort to find it.

I realized then that someone had slipped their hand into my pocket during the constant bumping and jostling that occurs on a nightclub dance floor, and had taken it.

I had been robbed at gunpoint in Berkeley after a football game, and I was not about to lose my second phone in less than six months.

I found David, one of Barceló’s innumerable security guards, and alerted him to the situation. Apparently, I was not the only person with a stolen phone, as six other victims were also standing helplessly in the lobby.

Using Find My iPhone, I was able to see that the phone was on the move, but within the vicinity of the club. That meant our iPhone thief was still there.