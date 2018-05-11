‘New Girl’ Filmed at Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades

Now “New Girl” is in its seventh and final season, something the show’s creator Elizabeth Meriwether says is “lucky compared to a lot of shows” that never make it that far. Meriwether says she fought for, and got, this final season, which is set three years later, to show that the friends in ‘New Girl’ “are a little more grown up.”

Filming of that previous sixth season episode at Community United Methodist required some compromise.

Pastor Walters says though they were inside the building, the film crew “did complain that they could hear the children running around screaming and having fun” outside on the pre-school playground. He says they asked, ‘Can you stop them?’”

“That did become a problem, because it’s not like they’re only going to film for five minutes. They film over and over again.”

So, the pastor says “there was a little complication with that. And we did what we could to try to keep the kids a little bit in different areas and that kind of thing.” Ultimately the crew “accommodated that there might be a little background noise.”