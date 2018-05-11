Meet the New Owners of Palisades Pit Stop

Maybe you have returned home from a road trip and your car is not only dusty, but is littered with food wrappers, empty bottles and other debris. Or, maybe the food that lodges under kids’ car seats has turned the back seat of your car into a petri dish of odor.

Not to worry. Marilyn and Gary Mons of Palisades Pit Stop, located at 15233 1⁄2 La Cruz Dr., not only have valet service (they will pick up your car and deliver it back to you), but can do a compete detail of your sedan or SUV in four hours or less.

A useful service the Pit Stop offers for this family-friendly town is special child’s car-seat cleaning—everything from sanitizing and disinfecting to stain removal and a vomit/potty-accident treatment.

The Mons bought the professional auto detailing and car washing business from Alex and Seth Zorensky in October 2016. Although the new owners were retired, “we were looking for something to fill our time,” Marilyn said.

“Retired is the worst word,” Gary said. “This is a time when you can reinvent yourself, a chance to re-create yourself.”

The two met through friends when they were 20 in Redondo Beach, where they had grown up. But they didn’t get back together until about 16 years ago.