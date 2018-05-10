Teens Clear Pacific Palisades Homeless Encampments (Video)

Prior to their arrival, Kilbride had identified two large encampments for the youth to clean the first day.

Upon arriving at 9 a.m., they were given instructions: “Look for needles and glass. If you come across human feces and urine, put it aside, we don’t deal with that.”

The teenagers then split into two groups, armed with rakes, shovels and gloves, and started bagging the garbage that was fouling the environment.

The News asked one youth if he had cleaned up encampments before. “My first one was in Watts, this is my second one,” he said, noting that this was different because it had more trash in a smaller space.

NBC Channel 4 News came to document the process and the segment was shown on the 11 a.m. and 4, 5 and 6 p.m. news programs the same day.

Within an hour, the Corps had completed cleaning both abandoned campsites, much to the amazement of Kilbride, who thought it might take two days to do both sites.

She then had Redican show the youth additional campsites.

In about six hours over two days, the youth cleared all 16 targeted encampments. By con- trast, local volunteers, many of whom were in their 50s and 60s, took an entire morning to clean one site.

“Us old folks are slower than these youths,” Kilbride wrote in an April 18 email to the News. “The good news is that Lorena [program coordinator] will be happy to have the Corps clean up the remaining camps along Palisades Drive and the Castellam- mare slide area.”