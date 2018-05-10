Pocket Listings: Who Benefits?

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

It has been a very challenging period for buyer’s real estate agents since 2013 when the market recovery began. Demand has consistently been stronger than housing supply and prices are far higher than the previous market highs reached in 2007.

However, the current Westside real estate market is showing signs of beginning to cool off, even though technically it is still a “seller’s market.” In fact, with steady increases in inventory at the higher price ranges, it is gradually becoming more of a “buyer’s market.”

For a variety of reasons, most agents are having a difficult time in the effort to find people who are interested or willing to sell their homes, especially in the more affordable lower-to-middle price ranges.

Some agents have approached that challenge by suggesting to owners that they could “quietly” let the agent do some unofficial marketing. This strategy, traditionally known as a “pocket listing,” enables the agent to discuss the property with people he or she knows and try to get some buying interest through fellow agents in their office.

Of course, the “listing” does not receive any advertising in print or online exposure and misses the vast majority of agents whose sole way of learning of listings is through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).