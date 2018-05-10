Palisades News Letters: May Day Delight in Marquez

May Day around my neighborhood always produces a surprise: big, beautiful, tissue paper flowers attached to our doorknobs. Every year, I forget that May Day is upon us, but the first graders of Marquez Charter School don’t. The children stroll down Marquez to shady Bollinger Drive and leave their colorful creations. Apparently, this May Day Walk is their Community Service Project. What a super idea!

One year, I was gardening when the whole troop appeared to offer me one of their May Day flowers. I like to send a thank you note and last year, to my delight, teacher Mrs. Lew (Room 26) sent me one in return. The kids, she wrote, had been excited to get my note, had shouted, “She loves animals like we do!”