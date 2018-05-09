Porta Via Palisades Will Open on Swarthmore

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Caruso has announced that Porta Via Palisades, a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, will open in Palisades Village on September 22.

“We are honored to be one of the restaurants invited by Rick Caruso to join this exciting new project,” said owner Peter Garland, whose original restaurant, Porta Via (Italian for “to go”) is located on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills.

This new restaurant, located on Swarthmore, will be Garland’s second eatery. “We have built our reputation by serving the local community and the ambience of the Palisades Village is a perfect fit for our next step,” he said.

The breakfast menu will be highlighted by fresh baked goods, Porta Via’s signature Grand Marnier French Toast, omelets, juices and smoothies and Groundworks locally roasted coffee drinks. Lunch and dinner will include a selection of flavorful soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, fresh fish, quality meats and side dishes, all simply prepared with light seasoning and delicate sauces.

Porta Via Palisades will offer Sunday dinners with a special menu that features shared plates.

Ryan Hill, longtime general manager of Porta Via and well known for creating artisan-inspired cocktails, will concoct customized house-barreled libations to compliment the vibrant cocktail menu.

The menus at Porta Via are inspired by Garland’s personal cooking philosophy–to combine the best seasonal organic and natural ingredients simply prepared. He carefully selects wines from small producers that share his commitments to sustainable and organic practices.

Porta Via Palisades will place an emphasis on local hires and the team will immerse themselves in the local community in much the same way they have in Beverly Hills. The owner plans to actively support local philanthropic causes.

In the two months leading up to the grand opening, Garland plans to offer a complimentary Taste of Porta Via in private homes and public events.

“With residents located within walking distance from our location, we want them to have an experience of our food before we open,” Garland said. “My staff and I are committed to treating all our clients like valued guests.”